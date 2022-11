CLASS 3A

NEWPORT 52, QUITMAN 22

NEWPORT -- Dejai Marshall completed 15 of 26 passes for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns as Newport (9-3) eliminated fellow 3A-2 Conference member Quitman (6-5-1).

Isiah Kendall caught 4 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kendall also intercepted a pass on defense.

Chris Young rushed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries for the Greyhounds.