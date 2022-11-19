MEN

NIAGARA 73,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 64

A slow first half cost Central Arkansas Friday morning as the Bears were unable to come from behind against Niagara in their first of two games in the ASUN/MAAC Dublin Challenge. Camren Hunter led UCA with 23 points and Eddy Kayouloud and Collin Cooper each added 14 at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The Bears trailed by as many as nine in the opening 20 minutes and the Purple Eagles pushed their advantage to 11 midway through the second half. UCA (2-2) used an extended 23-17 run to pull as close as four with 2:10 remaining, but the Bears could never get the lead at any point in the second half.

Niagara (1-2) dominated the paint, outscoring UCA 50-28 in the lane, and 6-3 guard Noah Thomasson led all scorers with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting. The Bears play again at 5 a.m. Central today vs. Rider.