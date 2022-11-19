The world in brief: Nigerian military base shooting kills 2; Protest breaks out at kid’s Iran funeral





Nigerian military base shooting kills 2

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A Nigerian soldier opened fire in a military base, killing an aid worker and a fellow soldier in the country's northeast region where troops are fighting decade-long extremist violence, authorities said Friday.

Samson Nantip Zhakom, a spokesman for the Nigerian army, said troops at the Damboa base in Borno province took steps to "immediately neutralize" the unidentified soldier, indicating that he had been killed.

A helicopter pilot for the U.N. Humanitarian Aid Service was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, said Zhakom of the incident which took place on Thursday. The aid worker who was killed had worked for the group Medecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World, according to the U.N. in Nigeria.

"A detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident," said Zhakom.

The shooting prompted the U.N. air service -- which transports humanitarian workers and supplies in the troubled region -- to suspend helicopter operations in the area.

21 die in fire at Gaza Strip apartment

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip -- Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday.

Thousands later joined a funeral procession for the victims.

Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline. They said it was not clear how the gasoline ignited, and that an investigation is underway.

The blaze destroyed the top-floor apartment in the building, home to the Abu Raya family.

Mohammed Abu Raya, a family spokesman, told The Associated Press that the extended family had gathered for twin celebrations -- the birthday of one of the children and the return of one of the adults from a trip to Egypt.

Gaza faces a severe energy crisis, largely because of a crippling Israeli-Egyptian border blockade that has been in place for 15 years. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes in preparation for winter. House fires have previously been caused by candles and gas leaks.

Northern Ireland police vehicle bombed

LONDON-- Police in Northern Ireland said Friday that two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force said it was treating the attack as attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blast in Strabane on Thursday night "appears to have been a targeted attack on police."

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said "a strong line of inquiry" was whether an Irish Republican Army splinter group known as the New IRA was responsible.

A 1998 peace agreement largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitary groups and U.K. security forces. IRA dissidents continue to mount occasional attacks on security forces, though none has been successful since 2019.

"I grew up with daily news reports of police officers being murdered. It was wrong then and it is wrong today," Northern Ireland Assembly member Tom Buchanan, who represents the area where the attack occurred, said.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said any "attempt to injure members of the security forces or the PSNI would be absolutely shocking and stands to be condemned."

Protest breaks out at kid's Iran funeral

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A large anti-government protest broke out in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in the southwestern city of Izeh. Protests also started in the eastern city of Zahedan, which has seen the deadliest violence since the nationwide demonstrations began.

The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the country's morality police. They rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics and an end to the theocracy established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

State-run media in Iran reported that seven people were killed and several wounded, including security forces, in a shooting in Izeh on Wednesday. Authorities blamed the attack on "terrorists" without providing further details.

Among the victims was Kian. His mother, Zeinab Molaei, said security forces stopped the family in their car and told them to drive away for their own safety because of a nearby protest. When they turned around, the security forces opened fire on the vehicle, she said, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

An intelligence officer from Iran's Revolutionary Guard was also killed Friday during a violent demonstration in Sahneh, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported.









Mourners pray for 21 members of the Palestinian Abu Raya family who died in a fire in their apartment building on Friday in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. (AP/Fatima Shbair)





