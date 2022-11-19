Nonprofits awarded over $100,000

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grants to area nonprofits.

The agency announced the 2022 grant recipients during a presentation and reception Thursday, according to a news release.

"Our foundation awarded a record $107,000 in grants to 27 non-profits," said Ginger Casteel, grant committee chair for the Pine Bluff foundation.

GRANT RECIPIENTS

The nonprofits awarded grants include: AR Kids Read, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, Centers for Youth and Families, Discovery Children's Center, First Ward Living Grace Pantry, Friends of the Library of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, Girl Scouts -- Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas;

Ivy Center for Education, Linwood Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Lula Mae's Day Center, Neighbor to Neighbor, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Ozark Mission Project, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Salvation Army, St. John AME Church Lay Organization, Teach for America, The Call;

White Hall Girls Ponytail Softball League, Youth Partners of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County, First Trinity Church of God in Christ, Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network, CASA of the 19th Judicial District, city of Pine Bluff, and Imagination Library of Southeast Arkansas.

This is the second consecutive year the foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grants, according to the release.

CRITERIA/GRANT DETAILS

Casteel said all nonprofits were evaluated on the following criteria: potential benefit to the community and sustainability beyond the grant cycle; evidence of cooperation with other organizations working in the same field; innovation and creativity of the project; and providing services that educate, assess and screen members of organizations or the community regarding health issues.

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an Arkansas Community Foundation affiliate, was founded in 1987 and has awarded more than $3,500,000 in cumulative grants and scholarships.

This year, the grants were made available through the foundation's Giving Tree Grant Program and the Jefferson Regional Community Health Endowment.

The Jefferson Regional Health Endowment is a grant program made possible through Jefferson Regional Medical Center in accordance with its goal to bring quality health care to the people of Southeast Arkansas.

Applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln.

Details: Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, https://www.arcf.org/affiliates/pine-bluff-area/ or Executive Director Lawrence Fikes, (870) 850-7934.