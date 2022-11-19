BASEBALL

Yanks, infielder reach deal

Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline approached for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. New York also claimed right-hander Junior Fernandez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees after the lockout in March and hit .261 with 4 home runs and 22 stolen bases. He tied for sixth among major league shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved but made 15 errors.

Urshela headed to Angels

The Los Angeles Angels acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo on Friday. Urshela batted .285 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins, who acquired him from the Yankees last March in a five-player deal sending Josh Donaldson to New York. Urshela has one season left before free agency. Urshela had his most impressive big league season with the Yankees in 2019, batting .314 with 21 home runs. The Colombian has mostly played third base in the majors.

Reliever getting $6.25M

Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team's closer when he returns from elbow surgery. Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024, which would have been his last year before free-agent eligibility. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. Kinley is 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in parts of five major league seasons with Minnesota (2018), Miami (2018-19) and Colorado (2020-22). Colorado also claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves sign lefty Matzek

Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. The deal also includes $5.5 million club option for 2025 with no buyout. Matzek appeared in 42 games for the Braves in 2022, going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and his first career save. The 32-year-old left-hander dealt with elbow pain late in the season and was left off the NL East champion's postseason roster. Matzek underwent the Tommy John procedure on Oct. 12, which will keep him out for 12 to 18 months.

GOLF

Ko holds 5-stroke lead

Lydia Ko is in total control at the halfway mark of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. Total control of the season-long scoring and money races, too. Ko shot a 6-under 66 in Friday's second round of the LPGA Tour's season finale, pushing her to 13 under for the tournament and five shots clear of Hyo Joo Kim through 36 holes. Ko made four birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through her round, rolled in a testy 4-footer to save par on the par-4 13th to maintain what was then a four-shot lead, and hasn't dropped a shot since her opening hole on Thursday. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for 10th at 5-under 139. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 141.

Three tied at RSM Classic

Harry Higgs lost his full PGA Tour card toward the end of last season and took a step Friday at Sea Island toward getting it back. Higgs played bogey-free on the more difficult Seaside course for a 7-under 63, giving him a share of the lead with recent Texas grad Cole Hammer and Andrew Putnam going into the week of the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Even without anyone from the top 20 in the world at Sea Island, plenty is at stake in the final official PGA Tour event before a six-week break to end the year. Hammer, who had a 66 at Seaside, is playing on a sponsor exemption and has no full status on any tour. Putnam, whose only PGA Tour title was in 2018, had a 65 on the Plantation course. He is playing for the eighth time in 10 weeks, having missed only the Bermuda Championship in the fall because he's made every cut -- he was a runner-up in Japan -- and because the weather isn't all that great at home near Seattle. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is tied for seventh place at 10-under par. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 4-under par. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 3-under par. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished at 2-over par and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) wound up with a 4-over par.

FOOTBALL

Stafford OK to play

Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams' lineup Sunday after a one-game absence. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, Coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford went into the NFL's concussion protocol 10 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions' loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA's game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn't identify any symptoms during the game. Stafford participated in every practice this week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams' training complex. He has completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with 8 TDs and 8 interceptions.

TENNIS

Rublev advances in Italy

Andrey Rublev rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals on Friday in Turin, Italy. Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the United States in the other semifinal. The five-time champion will have to recover swiftly after a grueling dead rubber victory over Daniil Medvedev that lasted more than three hours.