100 years ago

Nov. 19, 1922

EL DORADO -- The Citizen's Power and Light Company was incorporated here today with a capital stock of $100,000 fully paid in. ... The papers state the concern is formed for the purpose of generating electrical energy and for the distribution of electricity and water. The City Council granted the franchise to the company 10 weeks ago. At the time it was stated the company intended to furnish water, light and power to the residence section east of the railroad tracks, a part of which is not at present being served by the local company.

50 years ago

Nov. 19, 1972

• A group calling itself "opposing South Little Rock" will hold its first public meeting to oppose the proposed incorporation of a 14-square-mile area of Pulaski County south of Little Rock. ... A.L. Garms, chairman of the group, said his group had studied some of the contentions made by those favoring incorporation about anticipated revenue and services in the city, and he said that "to date, we have found nothing to substantiate the Utopian promises they have projected."

25 years ago

Nov. 19, 1997

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Asa Hutchinson is under attack by Arkansas Right to Life, one of his strongest supporters, over his proposed campaign-finance reform legislation. The organization bought radio advertisements that started airing Tuesday in the Republican Hutchinson's Northwest Arkansas district. Saying Hutchinson's bill would create "federal speech police," the radio ad protests a proposed requirement for greater disclosure on radio and television advertising by special-interest groups... Hutchinson's measure would require such groups to file a report with Congress stating the amount they spent on advertising and the name, address and telephone number of a contact person, if they spend more than $25,000 on any single candidate. ... "It's simply a matter of providing the public with information about who is trying to influence a political campaign," Hutchinson said. "When you talk about disclosure, there's no negative impact on free speech. There's a positive impact on the free flow of information to the public."

10 years ago

Nov. 19, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- What's now just a large mound of dirt on a lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Convention Center Boulevard in downtown Pine Bluff will be the new home of the Jefferson County sheriff's office in 2013. The project will cost $3.2 million -- $1.7 million of which has already been allocated -- allowing workers to immediately begin construction, said Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr., public information officer for the department, in a recent e-mail. ... Also, a brand-new departmental flag will be flown outside the new sheriff's office, the news release noted. The flag will "serve as a symbol that evokes history, tradition and the values of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office," according to the news release.