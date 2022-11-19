Sections
Pea Ridge Police Department gets perfect audit score

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Officer Cassey Henson (right) with the Pea Ridge Police Department helped the department receive an award for Outstanding Arkansas Crime Information Center Systems Audit 2021. (Submitted Photo)

Thanks to the hard work of officer Cassey Henson, the Pea Ridge Police Department received an award for Outstanding Arkansas Crime Information Center Systems Audit 2021, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer.

Arkansas Crime Information Center contains driver's license and criminal history data. It's closely guarded and carefully maintained, requiring each officer to have specialized security training each year.

"We also get audited by the state to make sure we're complying with all the rules and regulations," Langham said, crediting Henson with diligence in overseeing the project. "With officer Henson's diligence, we were one of only a handful of agencies in the state to receive a perfect audit in 2021."

"Great job, officer Henson. It's officers like you that make our department and our city proud," Langham said.

Print Headline: Police Department gets perfect audit score

