Permit sparks discussion on short-term rentals in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A special use development permit sparked a discussion about the amount of short-term rentals in the city Nov. 8 during a Planning Commission meeting.

The permit in question was for a short-term rental, which would be located at 201 N. Dogwood St. The permit was approved by the commissioners in a vote of 5-0 with commissioners JW Smith and Ted Song absent. The permit will go before the City Board on Dec. 6.

The property in question was purchased by Stuart Bell, a minister who is currently setting up a church in Seattle, according to a letter submitted to the city by Bell on Sept. 15.

In the letter, Bell said he intends for the house to be his retirement home in approximately four to five years, but during the interim Bell intends to use the house as a short-term rental.

Maegan Thomas with the city's Planning Department presented the permit to the commissioners and mentioned the letter sent by Bell.

Following the presentation Bruce Penny, a member of the audience, came up to address the permit. Penny said his property abuts the property in question and he opposes the permit.

"My neighbors and I are sitting there playing Monopoly playing by the rules," Penny said. "Then a new person comes in, flips the board because they don't like the rules and they want to change the rules. By any other name this is a short-term transient hotel."

Penny said he has seen horror stories about short-term rentals on the internet and that there is an Airbnb across the street and the neighbors who live next to it have regular issues with people who come through there.

He also said there will not be anybody to watch over the property to make sure there are not any problems with the guests.

The letter does state the property will be managed by Weekender Management and Garrett Ham, the principal broker, would oversee the property. Steve and Lea Thomas had also sent a letter voicing their concerns about the short-term rental.

A followup letter sent Nov. 2 states there is an employee who lives in Siloam Springs who is available 24 hours a day. The letter does not list the name of the employee.

Following Penny's comments, Roy Biles of Centerton addressed the commissioners. Biles said Bell is his brother-in-law and that the family is not a stranger to the Northwest Arkansas area.

"I will say this: They have deep roots to Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas," Biles said. "The entire family lives in Northwest Arkansas."

Biles also said that Bell and his wife Lisa are graduates of John Brown University and have pastored churches in Northwest Arkansas for the last 20 years and that he is currently serving as a church planter in Seattle.

A few of the commissioners commented on the permit. Commissioner Isaac McKinney said the commissioners have approved a lot and asked if they just run perpetually as long as they're being used. Thomas said their business license has to be current for that to be true.

"So it's not just like a never-ending approval," Thomas said. "They have to keep up with renewing their business license."

McKinney then brought up the idea of putting a cap on the short-term rentals. Thomas told him that city staff is working on an ordinance to determine a cap on short-term rentals.

Commissioner Kevin Williams said he read the letter Bell submitted and wanted to confirm that Weekender Management had contact information which would be provided to the surrounding neighbors if any problem arose.

Commissioner Katie Rennard said the second letter included house rules of quiet hours, no smoking, no pets and that the Bells will be using the property on occasion.

Rennard then asked if the neighbors saw some things that weren't quite right would they contact the city or Weekender Management.

Thomas said they could contact Weekender or the police if it's a noise ordinance complaint. McKinney went on to ask if the property was not used as intended could the special use permit be revoked.

City Attorney Jay Williams said if there is a series of violations or continuing problems the city could revoke the short-term rental's business license.

"Despite having this approval they would not be able to operate if the license was revoked," Williams said. "So that would be our remedy if there are a series of problems."

Penny then asked the commissioners if there was a cap, could they grandfather short-term rentals that already exist. Williams said if a cap was placed it would only apply to future short-term rentals.

McKinney finished out by saying that he feels the Planning Commission has set a precedent at this point, but he does have some pause when he hears several members of the local community have concerns.

"I feel like we've addressed several of these issues," McKinney said. "I think the applicant has directly spoken to some of these in their letter."

Planning commissioners also:

• Approved a significant development permit for 420 Simon Sager Ave.

• Approved a significant development permit for the 21000 block of Arkansas 16 South.

• Tabled a significant development permit for 1995 E. U.S. 412 to the Planning Commission meeting in January.

• Approved a rezoning development permit for the 34000 block of East U.S. 412.

• Approved a special use permit for 426 S. Washington St.

• Approved a special use permit for 2213 E. Fennec St.

• Approved a special use permit for 510 S. College St.