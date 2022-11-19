Police officer treated after traffic stop

MOUNTAIN PINE -- A Mountain Pine police officer had to be medically treated after being exposed to an unknown substance during traffic stop Thursday that led to a passenger's arrest on drug charges.

Officers administered oxygen and two doses of the overdose-reversing medication naloxone to Lt. Ruey Hendrix after he became dizzy, prompting two other officers to catch him and sit him down, police said.

Hendrix was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Matthew Alan Haynes, 43, of Mountain Pine, was arrested during the stop on felony charges of possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stop came after officers were dispatched at about 1:15 p.m. to investigate a report of two vehicles occupied by "known drug dealers," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The vehicle Haynes was in was stopped after it drove off when officers approached and crossed the centerline, police said.

Police reported finding 2 grams of methamphetamine and 110 grams of a substance found to be counterfeit.