PREP FOOTBALL: Wampus Cats blank Purple Bulldogs 37-0





FAYETTEVILLE -- Conway didn't wait long to take the drama out of its rematch with Fayetteville on Friday.

The Wampus Cats raced to a 23-0 halftime lead and defeated Fayetteville 37-0 in a Class 7A state playoff game at Harmon Field. Conway advanced to face Bryant next week in the semifinals.

Conway lost 34-16 to Bryant in a 7A-Central Conference game three weeks ago. Conway's only other loss (35-20) came at Cabot on Oct. 7.

Friday's game at Fayetteville was a complete reversal from last year's thriller when Graham Witte kicked a field goal with 4 seconds left to give Fayetteville a 23-21 lead. Kaiden Turner then swiped a lateral on the ensuing kickoff and rambled into the end zone to set the final margin at 29-21.

Conway (9-2) left no doubt Friday after building a big lead and holding Fayetteville (7-4) to without a point. Conway got its chance at redemption against Fayetteville after blasting Springdale Har-Ber in a first-round game. Conway Coach Keith Fimple grudgingly admitted last year's heartbreak at Harmon Field added to the Wampus Cats' incentive in Friday's rematch.

"You try to get them to move on, but the kids, they remember what happened here last year," Fimple said. "They practiced well for it and, as soon as they beat Har-Ber, they knew they were getting to play Fayetteville in Fayetteville. So, there was a little incentive to it."

Conway dominated from start to finish against a Fayetteville team led by junior quarterback Drake Lindsey and three receivers with at least 750 yards in receiving. But Fayetteville could get nothing going against a stout Conway defense that accounted for the first points of the game when Ben Chambers tackled Lindsey in the Fayetteville end zone for a safety.

"As far as the defense goes, I thought they tackled well and caused problems for them," Fimple said. "I mean, what can you say? When you look up there [scoreboard] and see a goose egg, you have to be very happy about that moving in the playoffs."

The Conway offense then went to work with three consecutive touchdowns to build its lead to 23-0 after two quarters. A double pass worked perfectly when Rome Fields took a short throw from Donovyn Omolo behind the line of scrimmage and threw downfield to Boogie Carr for a 42-yard score.

Carr then showcased his ability at running back when he burst through a big hole on the right side and scored on a 28-yard run. Conway recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Omolo made them pay for the mistake when he scored on a keeper from the 3 to give Conway a 23-0 lead.

Fayetteville's best series of the first half came after the opening kickoff when the Bulldogs picked up three first downs before stalling in Conway territory.

Fayetteville rallied from a 27-6 deficit to eliminate Cabot 34-27 in playoff game last year at Harmon Field. But any hint of another comeback died in the third quarter after Desmond Davidson scored on a 5-yard run to extend the Conway lead to 30-0.

Fayetteville blocked a punt in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs were unable to penetrate the Conway defense, which held without yielding a yard in four tries.

The loss was the first blowout for Fayetteville, which dropped its three previous games by a combined five points.





Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) scrambles as Conway’s Porter Eudy pursues. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)







Conway’s Jayllen Chambers (7) fights for yards as Fayetteville j junior Landon Jones (24) tries to bring him down during a Class 7A second-round playoff game Friday night at Harmon Stadium in Fayetteville. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





