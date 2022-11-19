PRESCOTT 41, SALEM 6

PRESCOTT -- Top-ranked Prescott (11-0) defeated Salem in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Eddie Jackson Field.

The Curley Wolves, state runners-up a year ago, built a 21-0 first-quarter lead, which was also the halftime score.

Prescott advances to the third round against Rison (9-1), which eliminated Bismarck 30-16.

Wolves' quarterback Carston Poole passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns to spark the offense.

Poole completed 13 of 28 passes, with his three scores going to P.J. Gulley (25 and 45 yards) and D'Wayne White (9).

Running back Travion Davis rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Wolves, who amassed 469 yards of total offense.

Jaylen Johnson had Prescott's other touchdown on a 3-yard run.

Salem, which had 165 yards of total offense, scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.