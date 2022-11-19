Recount continues in Arkansas House District 56 race

The recount for the state House District 56 race in Conway will continue today after Faulkner County election officials spent all day Friday recounting votes.

Officials will continue recounting ballots beginning at 8 a.m. today, the Faulkner County Election Commission said in a post on its Facebook page.

Republican candidate Trent Minner asked for recount after results showed him 10 votes behind incumbent Democratic state Rep. Steve Magie. Minner and Libertarian candidate Howard Heffington challenged Steve Magie for the seat.

With an estimated 100% of the vote counted, unofficial returns showed:

Magie 4,051

Minner 4,041

Heffington 273

Minner, 30, is a lawyer from Conway who made a bid to unseat the 69-year-old Magie, a five-term incumbent also from Conway. Unlike primary elections, there are no run-offs for state legislative races in Arkansas if a canidiate does not receive more than 50% of the vote.