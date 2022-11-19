Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recount continues in Arkansas House District 56 race

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:40 a.m.
State Rep. Steve Magie (left), D-Conway, and Republican Trent Minner (right) are both vying to represent Arkansas' House District 56. (Left, courtesy photo; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

The recount for the state House District 56 race in Conway will continue today after Faulkner County election officials spent all day Friday recounting votes.

Officials will continue recounting ballots beginning at 8 a.m. today, the Faulkner County Election Commission said in a post on its Facebook page.

Republican candidate Trent Minner asked for recount after results showed him 10 votes behind incumbent Democratic state Rep. Steve Magie. Minner and Libertarian candidate Howard Heffington challenged Steve Magie for the seat.

With an estimated 100% of the vote counted, unofficial returns showed:

Magie 4,051

Minner 4,041

Heffington 273

Minner, 30, is a lawyer from Conway who made a bid to unseat the 69-year-old Magie, a five-term incumbent also from Conway. Unlike primary elections, there are no run-offs for state legislative races in Arkansas if a canidiate does not receive more than 50% of the vote.

Print Headline: House District 56 recount continues

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT