Reserve QB leads Pulaski Academy over Mountain Home

The Pulaski Academy Bruins lost their starting quarterback late in the first quarter of their Class 6A quarterfinal against the Mountain Home Bombers Friday night.

No panic.

Sophomore Brandon Cobb was ready as the Bruins advanced to next week's semifinals against Little Rock Catholic at War Memorial Stadium with a 52-33 victory.

On his fourth play after taking over for starter Kel Busby, who left the game after his head hit the playing surface, Cobb hit Kenny Jordan with a 42-yard touchdown pass as the Bruins (10-1) started to pull away from the Bombers, who trailed just 12-7 at the time.

It was the second score of the night for Jordan, who finished with five touchdowns.

On their next possession, Cobb hit Jaylin McKinney with a 98-yard touchdown toss, for a 28-7 lead in the second quarter.

"He came in much better this time than he did against Greenwood and I told him that if he ever got that opportunity to do that he would come in and play a lot better,'' Bruins Coach Anthony Lucas said. "This is the second time it has happened for him. I'm proud of Brandon and he did a good job, we got the win and it is on to Catholic High next week."

Cobb has substitution duty when Busby went out in the Bruins' 33-23 loss last month.

It was the second meeting this season between the Bombers (4-8) and the Bruins. PA won the first time 52-14.

Busby drove the Bruins to a 12-0 lead. McKinney, who caught a 39-yard pass on the drive, got the first touchdown on a 5-yard run.

After the Bombers missed a 38-yard field goal attempt and failed to score after sophomore Jacob Chenoweth's interception at the Bruin 36, Jordan, a junior running back, scored from the 3 to cap an 85-yard drive. Jordan had a 46-yard reception on the drive. Both two-point attempts failed.

The Bombers made it 12-7 on an 8-yard pass from junior Cade Yates to Brady Bennett. Jack Sheaner kicked the extra point.

Leading 28-7, Jordan scored on a 25-yard run, a 2-yard run and a 21-yard run as the Bruins built a 44-7 lead.

The Bombers added a score on a pass from Yates to Chenoweth with 31 seconds left in the half.

At 44-14, the Bruins capped their scoring with a 21-yard run by Jordan with 7:26 left in the third quarter.

Mountain Home showed late life with three scores. Bennett scored on a 1-yard run and his 50-yard punt return set up a 17-yard TD pass from Yates for Bennett.

Yates and Bennett connected again on a 76-yard scoring pass with 6:48 left in the game.

"I was pleased with how we played,'' Lucas said. "I was able to play a lot of guys in the second half to get them some experience in the playoffs."