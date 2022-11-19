Robinson runs by Batesville

The Joe T. Robinson Senators did not get off to a fast start Friday night. Still, they sprinted away from the Batesville Pioneers for a 42-7 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A State Playoffs at Charlie George Stadium.

Robinson will host Little Rock Parkview in the semifinal round next week. Parkview was a 42-0 quarterfinal winner over Wynne on Thursday. Parkview played at the 6A level last season when it advanced to the playoff's semifinal round.

"Parkview is really good," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "They'll be a big challenge."

Robinson (11-1) was led by sophomore quarterback Quentin Murphy, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards and 3 touchdowns. He rushed for 38 yards and another touchdown on six carries.

"We did what we had to do," Murphy said.

Eskola said he was pleased to hear Murphy say he thought he could have played better.

"The best part about it was he wasn't happy," Eskola said. "He's finally seeing the big picture, and he's maturing, and he's getting better."

Senior running back Noah Freeman, injured for much of the regular season, has returned for the playoffs. He carried 11 times for 131 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown run on the second half's first play from scrimmage.

"Noah's getting closer to 100 percent," Eskola said. "He showed that tonight. Hopefully, we'll be back to 100 percent next week."

Murphy's 20-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Evans O'Lamiey gave Robinson a 35-0 lead late in the third quarter. It was 42-0 after senior reserve quarterback Conner Grisham's 6-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to junior receiver Kaleb Jones with 3:15 left.

With 1:01 left, Batesville senior fullback Gentry Moody scored on a 51-yard run to complete the scoring. Batesville (8-4) rotated five running backs in an attempt to replace injured 1,000-yard rusher Gabe Witt. Moody led the way with 13 carries for 77 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Robinson scored on an 8-yard run by Murphy to take a 7-0 lead with 11:11 left in the second quarter.

"They have a good program here," first-year Batesville Coach Ryan Morrow said. "Obviously, from the last couple of years with their record and what they're doing, they're going in the right direction. Maybe one day we'll get our program back to where it was. That's my job, and that's what I plan on doing."

A fumble by Batesville senior running back Troy Stapleton was recovered by senior defensive lineman Dylan Hunt at the Robinson 32 with 10:19 left in the second quarter.

Three plays later, Murphy's 25-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Gabriel Bonner put Robinson's lead at 14-0 with 8:55 left before halftime.

A turnover on downs gave Robinson the ball at the Batesville 40 late in the second quarter. Robinson drove 60 yards on 10 plays, the last a 19-yard touchdown pass from Murphy senior receiver Brandon Griel with 58 seconds left that gave Robinson a 21-0 halftime lead.

Murphy said he looks forward to next week's semifinal showdown with Parkview.

"We've been talking about this game since last summer," he said.