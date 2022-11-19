Rockets advance with last-minute drive

Fourth down and 2 yards to go. Little Rock Catholic had an undefeated season and the school's first trip to the state semifinals in 17 years riding on the next play.

The Rockets turned to the same two players as they have all season -- quarterback Sam Sanders and his favorite target, wide receiver Brooks Ward -- to clinch a 26-23 win over Little Rock Christian on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Down 23-19, Sanders evaded a would-be season-ending tackle from Little Rock Christian's Preston Davis and connected with Ward down the middle of the field for an 11-yard completion to pick up the first down. Ten seconds later, Sanders hit Ward again to move Catholic forward 16 yards to the 30-yard line.

Sanders broke free on the next play to get Catholic to the 20-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. After an incompletion, Catholic was left with 10 seconds and 20 yards to complete the comeback.

By this point, Little Rock Christian was bracketing Ward and forcing Sanders to look elsewhere. Wide receiver Thomas Duch got a yard of separation on the final play and Sanders was able to hit him for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Rockets a 26-23 lead with 4 seconds remaining.

"That last play doesn't happen without the fourth down [conversion]," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said. "The plays to Ward are big, and then Duch stepping up there and making that play. We just [blocked] well, and Sam stepped up and made a good throw."

The drive began with 1:14 left and Catholic (11-0) reeling after Little Rock Christian (9-3) retook the lead on a short run by Ronny Anokye.

For as dramatic as the ending of Friday's contest was, the first half was more of a feeling-out process than anything.

The Warriors opened the game with the ball and held onto it until the 5:19 mark of the first quarter, when kicker Greyson Hoover made a 31-yard field goal.

Catholic scored twice in the second quarter. Running back Dominic Keeton scored from a yard out, then Sanders hit Cooper Nannen on an 11-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-3 lead into halftime.

Catholic came out of halftime with all of the momentum but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it had swung to Little Rock Christian's side.

Neither team had much going offensively for the first seven minutes and change. But with 4:28 left in the third quarter, Little Rock Christian's Cooper Jones came off the left side of a Catholic punt attempt, blocked it and scored to make it 13-10.

Less than two minutes later, Landon Smith tipped a pass by Sanders, and Davis intercepted it to set up the Warriors to take the lead.

Warriors quarterback Walker White connected with wide receiver Tate Collins for a 34-yard touchdown on the next play, making the score 17-13.

Sanders was picked off by Little Rock Christian's Holt Chappell on his next pass, but it wasn't capitalized on and the score remained 17-13.

"The third quarter the momentum shifted and we took the momentum, but it's a four-quarter game," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "They made some really big plays when it counted and we made some big plays and they had the ball last."

The Warriors ended the third quarter looking to extend their lead to double-digits, but they started the fourth with a costly fumble by Collins on the first play of the quarter.

"The bottom line is if we don't turn the ball over, we win the game, and that's something we can control," Cohu said. "If we don't have our three turnovers, the game is ours."

Catholic wasn't able to do much with the turnover as it punted four plays later, but it didn't take long for the next opportunity to do so arose.

White was picked off by Catholic's Cole Pace three plays into the following drive. It was his second turnover and set the Rockets up at their 44, down 17-13 with 8:39 to go.

Catholic's offense went as cold as the near-freezing conditions throughout most of the second half. But following the second forced turnover of the half, Sanders led the Rockets down the field and hit Ward in the corner of the end zone to take a 19-17 lead.

"Our defense did a great job, kept getting turnovers and giving us a chance," Fogleman said. "We struggled offensively in the second half. Obviously, a large part of that was their defense. But we hung in there [and] made that big play at the end."