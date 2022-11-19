Russian fertilizer set for West Africa

GENEVA — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries.

Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the U.N. trade office, hailed “very good news for the world” that Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the world body had a day earlier extended a four-month deal to ease the export of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs through the Black Sea.

The extension had a quick impact on market prices and earned the U.N. some breathing space as talks continue.

“But we have said very clearly that we are still not where we want to be,” Grynspan told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. “There is still work to be done and especially in the fertilizer area because there, still, we are seeing a fertilizer crunch.”