State Division I college basketball composite schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, Ireland, 6 a.m.

WOMEN

Utah State at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at La.-Monroe, noon

SUNDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UAPB at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

UALR vs. Jackson State, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas at UALR, 1 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAME

MEN

Arkansas vs. Louisville, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech or Creighton, 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Tenn.-Martin at Arkansas State, 5 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at UAPB, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Oklahoma at Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Arkansas vs. TBA at Maui Invitational, TBA

UALR at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Oral Roberts at UALR, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAME

WOMEN

Arkansas vs. N. Arizona, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25 GAMES

MEN

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

UAPB vs. Columbia at Coral Gables, Fla., 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Clemson, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26 GAMES

MEN

UALR at Miami (Ohio), noon

NW (La.) State at Central Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Mo.-Kansas City at Arkansas State, 11 a.m.

Hendrix at Central Arkansas, 11 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27 GAMES

MEN

Bethel (Tenn.) at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Central Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN

UAPB at Miami, noon

MONDAY, NOV. 28 GAMES

MEN

Troy at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29 GAMES

WOMEN

Central Arkansas at Alcorn State, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at McNeese State, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 GAMES

MEN

UAPB at Air Force, 7 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Loyola-Chicago, TBA

WOMEN

UALR at Auburn, noon

THURSDAY, DEC. 1 GAMES

MEN

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Troy at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3 GAMES

MEN

Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.

San Jose State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

WOMEN

UALR at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

UAPB at California, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4 GAMES

WOMEN

UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb at Berkeley, Calif., 11 a.m.

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.