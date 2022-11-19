VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses in Sun Belt quarterfinals

Arkansas State University saw its run in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament end Friday with a 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 17-15) loss to Troy in Foley, Ala.

The Red Wolves (9-22), the sixth seed from the West Division, hit .355 in the fourth set and held the Trojans (18-11) under .200 to force the fifth set. Arkansas State held match point up 14-11, but Troy scored six of the final seven points to win the set and the match.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves with her second double-double of the tournament, notching 19 kills and 15 digs. Bailey Helzer had 14 kills with 10 digs and hit .195. Kyla Wierserna had a team-best .579 hitting percentage to go with 12 kills -- 7 coming in the fifth set -- and 1 error on 19 attacks while accounting for 7 of ASU's 11 blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services