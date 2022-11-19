Super Quiz: Mr. and Mister

1. An advertising logo of Planters with a top hat, a monocle and a cane.

2. Nickname of baseball star Reggie Jackson.

3. Inept character played by Rowan Atkinson.

4. A colorful character in the game of Clue.

5. Tom Hanks played him in the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

6. You attach ears, eyes, nose and mouth to this toy.

7. Bob Dylan sang, "Hey, --------, play a song for me."

8. Brand name of an all-purpose cleaner.

9. Comedy film title: "---------- Rings the Bell."

ANSWERS:

1. Mr. Peanut

2. "Mr. October"

3. "Mr. Bean"

4. Mr. Green

5. "Mr. Rogers"

6. Mr. Potato Head

7. "Mr. Tambourine Man"

8. Mr. Clean

9. "Mr. Belvedere"