Man, 34, charged in LR hit-and-run

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a Mabelvale man after they say he fled a hit-and-run that injured the other driver, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Victor Gurrola, 34, near 3912 Stillman Drive around 2:15 a.m. Friday after he fled a hit-and-run at Geyer Springs and Baseline roads, leaving an injured person at the scene, police said.

Gurrola, who faces a charge of felony hit-and-run, also was driving on a suspended license and had a failure-to-appear count, both misdemeanors, police said.

Teen boy charged in rape of girl, 16

A Little Rock teen is being charged as an adult in the rape of another teenager that caused her serious injuries, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Jonathan Hernandez-Castro, 16, on Thursday afternoon at his listed residence on Margie Circle after they say he drove a 16-year-old girl there on Nov. 10 and raped her.

Hernandez-Castro caused the victim to suffer internal injuries that required emergency surgery, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of felony rape.