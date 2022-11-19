Theranos CEO gets 11 years

A federal judge sentenced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison Friday for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing.

The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than what her legal team sought for the mother of a 1-year-old son with another child on the way.

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company's turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company's claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.

Her lawyers have argued that she deserved more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother. Their arguments were supported by more than 130 letters submitted by family, friends and former colleagues praising Holmes.

She had raised nearly $1 billion from a list of sophisticated investors that included software magnate Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family behind Walmart.

While wooing investors, Holmes leveraged a high-powered Theranos board that included former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who testified against her during her trial, and two former secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz, whose son submitted a statement blasting Holmes for concocting a scheme that played Shultz "for the fool."

Federal prosecutor Robert Leach declared Holmes deserved a severe punishment for engineering a scam that he described as one of the most egregious white-collar crimes ever committed in Silicon Valley.

Holmes "preyed on hopes of her investors that a young, dynamic entrepreneur had changed health care," Leach wrote. "And through her deceit, she attained spectacular fame, adoration and billions of dollars of wealth."

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives to federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A federal judge will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)



