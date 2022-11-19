Tools & Toys: Austere III Series 4-Outlet Power and FurZapper Glove





Austere III Series 4-Outlet Power

What's to love: This surge protector sits flush against a wall, which makes it easy to use behind furniture or wall mounted televisions. The outlets are on each side of the device, which accommodates even large or bulky plugs.

What does it do: The company says that the surge protector regulates power coming from outside power lines, which guarantees devices will not burn out from a harmful high voltage spike. Also, it prevents circuit overload, which could cause devices to short-circuit or create dangerous temperatures that can lead to fire. Surge protectors can wear out over time but the Austere III Series is rated to last five times longer than most power products and has a blue shield LED light to let the user know when it is time to replace the outlet. For more information on the Austere III Series 4-Outlet Power, which sells for $79.99, visit austere.com.

■ ■ ■

FurZapper Glove

What's to love: An easy way to remove animal hair from upholstery, rugs or vehicles or even your pet.

What does it do: The glove is made of 100% silicone with more than 2,000 super sticky grippers across the entire palm that grab on to and trap pet fur. Just wipe over surfaces and it picks up the fur. The trapped fur can be peeled off the gloves, which can then be rinsed. The glove retails for $12.99. Visit furzapper.com for more information.



