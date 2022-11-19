Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit

Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter Inc. has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders critical to the social platform's stability by ordering them fired this week. Hundreds of engineers and other workers then quit after he demanded they pledge to "extremely hardcore" work by Thursday evening or resign with severance pay.

"It does look like he's going to blow up Twitter," said Robert Graham, a veteran cybersecurity entrepreneur. "I can't see how the lights won't go out at any moment" -- although many recent Twitter departures predicted a more gradual death.

Some internal estimates showed that at least 1,200 full-time employees resigned Thursday, three people close to the company said. Twitter had 7,500 full-time employees at the end of October, which dropped to about 3,700 after mass layoffs earlier this month.

Twitter leadership sent an unsigned email after Thursday's deadline saying its offices are closed and employee badge access was disabled until Monday. No reason was given, according to two employees who got the email -- one who took the severance and one who remains on the job. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing retribution.

A trusted phalanx of Tesla coders at his side as he ransacked a formerly convivial workspace, Musk didn't appear bothered. "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," he tweeted Thursday night. But it soon became clear that some crucial programming teams had been thoroughly gutted.

Indicating how strapped he is for programmers, Musk sent all-hands emails Friday summoning "anyone who actually writes software" to his command perch on Twitter's 10th floor in San Francisco -- asking that they fly in if not local, said an employee who quit Thursday but was still receiving company emails.

Three engineers who left this week described why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter's more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of Twitter's pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they don't anticipate near-term collapse, Twitter could get very rough at the edges -- especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

Signs of fraying were evident before Thursday's mass exit. People reported seeing more spam and scams on their feeds and in their direct messages. Engineers reported dropped tweets. People got strange error messages.

Still, nothing critical has broken -- yet.

"There's a betting pool for when that happens," said one of the engineers, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation from Musk that could impact their careers and finances.

FEDERAL SCRUTINY, STILL

As staff members ponder a potential crash, Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is still facing U.S. government scrutiny over national-security concerns that his foreign investment partners may be able to access user data, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. government continues to seek information on confidential agreements that Musk made with foreign investors who hold stakes in Twitter Inc. after he bought it, and whether those deals allow them to access users' personal data, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive deliberations.

Musk's successful takeover and de-listing of the company has been in the spotlight as criticism mounts from U.S. lawmakers over the participation of investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Twitter deal appeared in the clear earlier this week when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she saw no need for an investigation. Yellen's Treasury Department leads the Committee on Foreign Investment, or CFIUS, which looks into such deals for potential national-security risks.

Her comments came only days after President Joe Biden had said Musk's business interests and links to foreign governments warranted review.

Musk and Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Treasury Department spokesman Michael Gwin said the foreign-investment committee doesn't comment on transactions it may or may not be reviewing, adding that the panel is committed to safeguarding national security.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday referred questions about a potential review to the committee.

"I won't speak to that. Whether or not there will be any kind of review, that's up to CFIUS, and so I would refer you to them. That's not something that we would weigh in on," Kirby told reporters.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Bajak and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press; Ryan Mac, Mike Isaac and Kellen Browning of The New York Times; and Daniel Flatley, Jennifer Jacobs and Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg News (WPNS).