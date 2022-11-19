Tyson Foods drops

vaccine requirement

Springdale-based Tyson Foods confirmed Friday that it no longer requires workers to be vaccinated against covid-19.

In a statement, the company said that while covid-19 remains a health concern, it no longer presents the same threat as it did 15 months ago, when Tyson Foods decided to require vaccination. The company noted severe infections have decreased significantly and many resources are available to fight the virus including testing, boosters and improved treatments.

Tyson Foods began encouraging workers to be vaccinated as soon as vaccines became available but made the vaccination mandatory Aug. 1, 2021, when the omicron variant of covid-19 was sweeping the country. Workers were required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 of that year.

The company noted Friday that masks at plants will still be required in certain circumstances; self screening for covid-19 symptoms will still be enforced; testing will continue for workers with covid-19 symptoms; and the company encourages boosters and will offer booster clinics for its employees.

-- John Magsam

Canoo starts up

EV production

Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, said Friday that it has begun to produce vehicles.

In a Friday Facebook post, Canoo said the company had reached the start-of-production milestone Thursday. Tony Aquila, an investor, chairman and CEO at Canoo, had announced the Nov. 17 goal earlier this month during a conference call to discuss earnings.

The first 15 vehicles are earmarked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Walmart and other strategic partners, the company said in the post. Production includes the company's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle.

During the conference call, Aquila said Canoo had more than $2 billion in its order pipeline for companies including Walmart, Utah-based van provider Kingbee and Los Angeles-based Zeeba. Initial manufacturing of the vehicles is being done by a third party.

In the Friday post, Canoo said it will shift production during the first half of 2023 to its new Oklahoma City manufacturing location announced earlier this month.

-- John Magsam

State index ends

day little changed

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 832.90, up 0.03%.

Top performers were America's Car-Mart, up 4.48%; Arkansas Best, up 1.71%; and P.A.M. Transportation, up 1.64%. The worst performers were Murphy Oil, down 1.79%; Dillard's Inc., down 1.21%; and Murphy USA, down 0.97%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.