SUN BELT

UC DAVIS 75,

ARKANSAS STATE 60

The University of California-Davis hit 12 three-pointers Friday on its way to a victory over Arkansas State University at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

UC Davis (3-1) led the entire game and shot 49.1% from the floor, including 50% (12 of 24) from the three-point line. Arkansas State (2-2) was held to 35% shooting from the floor and hit 5 of 18 (27.8%) three-pointers.

The Red Wolves trailed 31-25 at halftime, but the cut the lead to 37-35 with 15:44 to play. The Aggies then used a 9-0 run to regain control, using consecutive three-pointers and a three-point play to take a 46-35 advantage with 14:19 remaining.

Arkansas State closed to within 52-49 with 8:42 left, but UC Davis scored 15 of the next 19 points to build a 67-53 lead with 4:56 remaining.

ASU's Caleb Fields posted a career-high 25 points to lead all scorers. Malcolm Farrington added 13 points and Terrance Ford Jr. had 10, both off the bench. Bobby Beasley led UC Davis with 15 points, while Elijah Pepper had 12, Ty Johnson added 11 and Christian Anigwe chipped in with 10.