UCA women’s basketball capsule

UCA women vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Center, Monroe, La.

RECORDS UCA 1-2; Louisiana-Monroe 2-1

SERIES UCA leads 4-0

RADIO None

INTERNET None

Probable starting lineups

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;4.0;1.7

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;5.0;4.7

G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr.;6.3;3.3

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;6.0;5.7

F Kiera Prim, 5-9, Jr.;10.7;8.3

COACH Sandra Rushing (176-131 in 11th season at UCA, 579-386 in 34th season overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Kierra Brimzy, 5-9, Sr.;12.7;3.3

F Katlyn Manuel, 6-1, So.;13.0;9.0

G Aasia Sam, 5-11, So.;4.0;3.0

G Olivia Knight, 5-3, So.;9.3;1.7

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, Fr.;4.5;2.0

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (12-72 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe, 173-202 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Louisiana-Monroe

44.0;Points for;81.3

66.0;Points against;51.3

-1.6;Rebound margin;+2.0

-3.3;Turnover margin;+14.7

30.3;FG pct.;45.0

15.2;3-pt. pct.;42.9

61.0;FT pct.;62.0

CHALK TALK None of the four UCA players who combined for 56 of the Sugar Bears' 62 points in a 62-41 over Louisiana-Monroe last November in Conway will play in this matchup. ... UCA is 7-for-46 on three-point attempts this season. ... The Warhawks' two wins have come against NAIA Louisiana Christian and NCAA Division III Centenary.

-- Mitchell Gladstone