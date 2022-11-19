University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain sets wrestling program plans

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain will debut a men's wrestling program for the fall 2023 semester, with the intent of adding women's wrestling the following fall, Chancellor Phillip Wilson told trustees on Tuesday.

The university has already succeeded with men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, men's baseball and women's softball, and "I'm confident [wrestling] will be as successful as those other sports," he said during a meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Wilson believes a wrestling program will add 30-40 students to the university, which has roughly 135 athletes, and "our retention rate has been phenomenal" with athletes in those sports, he said at the meeting, which was held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. "Almost all come back for their second year," with several then transferring to play sports at Division I or Division II institutions.

He projects an additional $450,000-$600,000 in annual revenue for the university with a wrestling program, so this will be a "really good" return on investment for the university.

With the current slate of sports, "we've been successful, but there's room for growth, and wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport in the U.S.," he said. "We always hope to recruit from Arkansas -- wrestling is still very young in Arkansas, but more and more high school programs [are starting]" -- and Wilson knows of at least a half-dozen private colleges in Arkansas his wrestlers could compete against.

He also expects to recruit from surrounding states, especially Texas, which boasts a "huge population of high school wrestlers" but a paucity of high-level collegiate wrestling programs.

The women's wrestling program will debut a year after the men's based on advice Wilson received from wrestling experts, he said. "Women's wrestling is really growing, but it's still young, so they advised getting our feet under us with the men's" program first.



