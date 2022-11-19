U.S. funds to aid teacher program

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved an Arkansas teacher apprenticeship program that will make federal funds available for college tuition for teacher candidates as well as stipends for their on-the-job mentors.

The Arkansas Department of Education's Teacher Residency Apprenticeship Program is intended to increase the pool of elementary and secondary teachers in the state.

The program -- to begin in the 2023-24 school year -- will enable participants to work as wage-earning apprentices at schools while earning a four-year college degree. Upon completion of the program, the teacher candidate will have a four-year degree, a state teaching license and a nationally recognized apprenticeship certification.

The Arkansas teacher apprenticeship program is one of eight such programs to receive approval from the U.S. Labor Department, Arkansas education leaders said Friday.

The federal approval clears the way for the state to use $2.2 million in federal apprenticeship dollars to cover tuition costs of up to $12,000 per participant in Levels 3 and 4 of the program -- typically college juniors and seniors. The federal money can also be used to pay $2,500 per semester for master or lead teachers who will serve as journeymen and mentor the apprentice educators.

The program is expected to accommodate up to 200 teacher candidates -- 100 college freshmen and sophomores, and 100 upper classmen.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key called the teacher apprenticeship program -- the latest of several pathways available to becoming a state-licensed teacher -- a "win-win for everyone."

"This program serves as another great opportunity to recruit and retain exceptional teachers," Key said. "Master or lead teachers can share their expertise with apprentices, and apprentices who complete the program will hold a teaching license in addition to a nationally recognized apprenticeship certification."

As the program sponsor, the state Department of Education will review and approve potential candidates and school districts for participation. The state agency will allocate funds to education service cooperatives. Education service cooperatives in turn will work with the master or lead designated teachers to record apprentices' progress toward completing the program. The cooperatives will distribute the funds to journeymen and educator preparation programs.

School districts have the responsibility of selecting and hiring apprentices to fill current needs within the district. The districts also will provide the apprentices in their schools with 10 to 20 hours of in-person assistance for students.

The apprentice salary will start at $15 an hour. Benefits and credit toward teacher retirement will also be provided to the apprentices.

School districts participating in the apprenticeship program also will identify a master or lead designated teacher to mentor an apprentice.

More information about the teacher apprenticeship program is available at https://bit.ly/3UQMAGI.