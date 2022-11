WARREN 62, STUTTGART 24

WARREN -- Maddox Lassiter ran for four touchdowns, including an 88-yarder in the third quarter, as Warren (11-1) rolled past Stuttgart (9-3).

Caleb Barnes and Jordan Green each added a rushing touchdown for the Lumberjacks. Tyrone Grays had a 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Cedric Hawkins finished with three rushing touchdowns for Stuttgart, with all of them coming in the second quarter.