Williams’ five TDs carry Saints to win

SPRINGDALE — Bo Williams scored five rushing touchdowns Friday night, and for a while, it looked like that might not be enough for Shiloh Christian.

The Saints finally put together a knockout punch late in the third quarter, scoring three touchdowns in a 3-minute, 41-second span to roll past Mills 69-32 in a Class 5A state playoff game at Champions Stadium.

Shiloh Christian (11-1) advances to host Camden Fairview next week in a state semifinal game. Fairview knocked off Valley View 26-21 on Friday.

Williams rushed for 200 yards on 17 carries and had 8 runs of 10 yards or more. None of his 17 carries resulted in a negative play. He also added a fumble recovery on defense and had a big kickoff return that set up another Shiloh Christian score.

The cold temperatures had no effect on Shiloh Christian’s explosive offense, said Williams. The temperature was around 25 degrees by the time the game ended.

“The coaches had us out practicing in the cold all week,” said Williams. “I feel like we were very prepared for it.” Williams scored on runs of 14, 48, 13, 20 and 9 yards, the last of which capped the three-touchdown barrage that blew the game open after Mills (10-2) had closed to within 34-26.

“I could not have done it without my O-line,” said Williams, as the Saints’ line paved the way for a 411-yard rushing effort. “This team has my back every single play. I couldn’t do this without these guys.”

The Comets fell behind 14-0 and 34-14 in the first half, but kept battling back behind athletic junior quarterback Achilles Ringo, who fired three touchdown passes.

Trailing 34-14 after Williams scored his fourth touchdown with 3:22 left in the first half, the Comets got the ball back with 34 seconds left in the half after stopping a Shiloh Christian drive near midfield.

Mills, which won the coin toss to start the game and deferred so that it would get the ball to start the second half, took advantage of the time on the clock. After Ringo hit Quenton King for 14 yards, Mills scored a touchdown when Ringo hit Jabrae Shaw for 18 yards, then Shaw tossed a lateral to Anton Pierce at the Shiloh Christian 25, and Pierce raced the rest of the way, pulling the Comets within 34-20 at halftime.

Mills got a huge break on the second-half kickoff when the kick went out of bounds, giving the Comets the ball at the 42. The Comets were flagged 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and failed to capitalize.

“That was huge,” said Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. “That stop, then the next stop and score really gave us the momentum.” Mills did get a score, with Ringo’s 29-yard strike to Shaw setting up a 5-yard scoring run by Daniel Brown that cut Shiloh Christian’s lead to 34-26.

But the Saints answered back quickly. Quarterback Eli Wisdom scored on a 30-yard keeper on a zone read, then after another Mills score, struck for 58 yards on the same play. Shiloh Christian forced a fumble that Noah Dejarnatt recovered and Williams took advantage, scoring his fifth touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run to give the Saints a 55-32 lead.

Shiloh Christian added a 29-yard short toss from Wisdom to Bodie Neal, and Cameron Arellano got a late score on a 75-yard run.

“Our offensive linemen and our H-backs did a great job of being very physical in the trenches,” said Conaway of his team’s success on the ground. “I saw a few creases and Bo Williams has no problem hitting that crease. Eli Wisdom is also very good at it. So it was a combination of everybody doing what they are supposed to do” Wisdom ended the night with 125 yards and also tossed a pair of scoring passes.