Anniversaries





Laura and Bert Miller of Little Rock will celebrate their 72nd anniversary Wednesday with a reception of family and friends at their home. The couple were married Nov. 25, 1950. She is the former Laura Bogan and a retired X-ray technician. He is a retired optometrist. They are the parents of Sarita Sullivan of Little Rock; Renee Easterwood of Bryan, Texas; Tanya Miller of Little Rock; and LaBerta Russell of Lake Village. The couple have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



