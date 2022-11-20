



Artwork created and donated by local artists as well as artwork by children and adults of Easterseals Arkansas was up for bid at Art & Soul on Nov. 10 at Easterseals Center for Training and Wellness.

The evening began with a light buffet dinner provided by the Croissantarie, a specialty cocktail created by Petit & Keet and a silent auction. Guests could peruse the artwork and make their bids online.

Laura Monteverdi served as emcee for a program that included a live auction with Bill Hartnedy serving as auctioneer. Kathleen Charles served as event chairwoman.

Easterseals Arkansas is a nonprofit that ensures children and adults with disabilities receive the life-changing services they need and provides support for their families.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



