It hasn't exactly been reminiscent of JFK's challenge to get to the moon and back, a charge that resulted in the historic Apollo program that won the space race against the late and unlamented Soviet Union.

But through the Artemis program, NASA is on its way back to sending men (and this time, women) to the moon, after two aborted attempts due to mechanical failures and a hurricane delay.

We were beginning to wonder if America intended to concede the moon to the Red Chinese. Artemis 1 took off from Cape Canaveral early on the morning of Nov. 16, the fourth time the charm. Its mission: send the unmanned new Orion spacecraft on a six-day test journey around the moon. It represents America's first flight of a crew-capable moonship in half a century.

The Artemis program (named for Apollo's twin sister) is the result of former President Trump's Space Policy Directive 1, which sent NASA scrambling to return to the moon. In 2019, Vice President Mike Pence set a 2024 deadline to land American astronauts on the lunar south pole.

The Orion capsule is bigger than those employed by Apollo, and NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket is the most powerful ever built. On this planet, anyway. No doubt Guenter Wendt, wherever his spirit may rest, is pleased. (Guenter Wendt? Guenter Wendt? I vonder vere Guenter Vendt?)

Assuming a successful test flight, Artemis 2 in 2024 will deliver a four-man crew on a slingshot fly-by that will carry humans further away from the Earth than ever before.

And again, assuming success, Artemis 3 will drop one man and one woman on the surface of the lunar south pole in 2025. (That the astronaut program was finally opened up to women in the '70s represented justice long overdue. But this current propensity in the West to make every human endeavor demographically balanced, seemingly above all other considerations, has become cultural OCD.)

The astronauts selected for the lunar surface shot will stay for about a week, Space.com reports. By way of comparison, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent 21 hours and 36 minutes on the lunar surface.

Included in the Artemis program is the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway, a space station which the SLS rocket will carry into orbit sometime this decade. Such a way station, coupled with enlarged roles for private companies like SpaceX, would kick-start a future lunar economy, there being more valuable resources than cheese on the moon, after all.

NASA awarded $45 million to 11 private companies just for development of a new Artemis 3 moon lander, for example. SpaceX was selected to provide it, and it'll be based on the company's own Mars-specific Starship.

Artemis is a stepping stone to Mars. NASA thinks we can get there before 2040. Since founding SpaceX in 2002, Elon Musk has been open about why he did so: Mars. Getting there necessitates such public-private ventures.

We've chosen to get back to the moon and then to Mars. With a little help from our billionaire friends, we just may do it.