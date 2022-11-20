Sections
VISIONS OF SUGAR PLUMS

Belles of the ball

CARTI’s Sugar Plum Ball waltzes in as first Festival of Trees event by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Skyler Long prepares to place a princess crown on Charlotte Anne Griffin, as her father, Lt. Gov. Tim Giffin watches on 11/3/2022 at Carti's Sugar Plum Bell held in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Dressed in their holiday finest, young ladies were introduced and crowned as princesses as they and their escorts entered the Sugar Plum Ball on Nov. 3. The ball was held in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Guests enjoyed a dinner of chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese and pink iced cookies and cupcakes at tables centered with a variety of sweet centerpieces including giant lollipops and iced branches trimmed with colorful candy.

Children also had a chance to tell Santa their wish list as he sat near a festive fireplace mantel among dozens of decorated Christmas trees.

The Sugar Plum Ball was the first event in CARTI's three-day Festival of Trees.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: CARTI Sugar Plum Ball 2022



































Print Headline: Belles of the ball

