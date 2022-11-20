Sections
Birth Announcements

Today at 3:00 a.m.

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 10

Sinia and Isasa Santana, Austin, daughter.

Nov. 12

Doreen Ugwuede, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 13

Ashley and Christopher Clinton, Lonoke, daughter.

Nov. 14

Ashley and Scott Vest, Mabelvale, daughter.

Dzifa and John Short, Roland, daughter.

Jennifer and David Luna, Bauxite, daughter.

Nov. 15

Crystal and Jahkeen Smith, Little Rock, son.

Deiondra Jenkins and Gabor Felszeghy, Little Rock, son.

