Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Ashley Savage, Micah Farmer | Today at 1:52 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

KO Construction, 1302 E. Eighth St., North Little Rock, $5,000,000.00

Rosehill Construction LLC, 900 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock, $7,986,000.00

Kirby Specialties Corporation 3700 Progress St., North Little Rock, $528,121.00

CBM Construction 16 Maumelle Curve Court, North Little Rock, $500,000.00

Dave Grundfest Co. Inc., 4261 Stockton Drive, North Little Rock, $1,370,000.00

Blusky Restoration Contractors, LLC 4100 Glover Lane, North Little Rock, $200,000.00

KO Construction, 3308 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, $90,000.00

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 216 Haywood Drive, $520,000.

Richardson Builders, LLC 2924 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $500,000.00

Richardson Builders, LLC 2930 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $500,000.00

Coburn Construction 804 Poplar St., North Little Rock, $200,000.00

Coburn Construction 808 Poplar St., North Little Rock, $200,000.00

Craig Custom Construction LLC, 1301 W. 10th St., North Little Rock, $195,000.00

Craig Custom Construction LLC, 1228 W. 11th St., North Little Rock, $195,000.00

Wagner Construction, 8821 Winston Drive, $150,000.

Teeter Construction, 1523 Marshall St., $100,000.

Baker's Construction, 306 W. 22nd St., North Little Rock, $90,000.00

Chris Debin Remodeling, 40 N. Sherrill Road, $75,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

