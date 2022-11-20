Business People

BANKING

Gary Edwards has been named executive vice president and chief audit officer for Encore Bank and Elizabeth Bradley has been promoted to Encore's executive vice president and chief risk officer.

LAW

McDaniel Wolff, PLLC announced the appointment of Jim Phillips to partner and Brittany Webb to litigation associate.

MEDICAL

Arkansas Hospice announced the hiring of Kim Kirkman, Ed.D, as vice president and chief philanthropy officer, and of Laura Grimes as foundation communications and events coordinator.

Dr. Lauren M. Story-Hefta recently joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the Division of Vascular Surgery in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine recently invested Dr. Susan S. Smyth, Ph.D., UAMS executive vice chancellor and College of Medicine dean, in the Arkansas Medical Society Distinguished Dean's Chair and invested Dr. Andrew J. Morris, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, in the Mehta/Stebbins Chair in Cardiovascular Research

Baptist Health has named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.

TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Lawrence Whitman, dean of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, has joined the Little Rock Technology Park Board of Directors.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by email to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.