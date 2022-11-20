Charleston defense continues to shine

CHARLESTON — The Charleston defense has put on a show all year with its performance. It continued Friday night at Alumni Field.

The unit provided turnovers early and often to help Charleston pull away in a 42-0 victory against Centerpoint in a second-round matchup of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The defense, which ranked third in the state in scoring allowed per game, has now issued seven or fewer points in eight of the past nine weeks. The Tigers’ defense and special teams had three takeaways and forced a turnover on downs stopping a fake punt play all in the first half helping to build a 35-0 halftime lead.

Three of those stops were converted into touchdowns. Ben Thompson got the turnover party started for the Tigers. After just three plays into the game, he fell on a fumble that aided in a 7-0 lead. A muffed punt recovered by Reese Merechka helped give Charleston a 20-0 edge heading into the second quarter.

Sebastian Gaona had the final turnover of the first half with an interception. It helped set up the running clock and a 35-0 lead seconds before the break.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Senior wide receiver Bryton Ketter showed off his speed and senior quarterback Brandon Scott displayed his arm strength during a 56-yard touchdown pass. The first-quarter toss gave Charleston a 14-0 lead. Ketter in the slot brushed off a corner’s jam attempt and caught the ball 39 yards downfield. He was behind every member of the defense and raced the rest of the way to the end zone. Scott was given a clean pocket and fired the toss about four seconds after the snap. The score was the longest play of the game and helped set the tone on offense.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Scott has earned all-state honors twice already in his career. His campaign for a third was aided with an efficient playoff win. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Scott also rushed 9 times for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. That totals out to 242 yards of offense with 3 touchdowns all in the first half helping build a 35-0 halftime lead. After Scott showed off his arm with the 56-yard touchdown, he showed his rushing abilities as well. He had a 49-yard touchdown run that gave Charleston a 28-0 edge early in the second quarter.

INJURY REPORT

Charleston avoided any major injury and even got to rest its starters in the second half as it moves on in the playoffs.

NOTABLE

Charleston avenged its loss to Centerpoint from a season ago in the playoffs when it dropped a 28-23 decision also in a second-round matchup. … The Tigers had two sacks on the night from David McKamie and Roy Hudson. … Merechka made an impact on offense and special teams, catching four passes for 45 yards and recovering a muffed punt. … Junior quarterback Eli Huck in the second half rushed for 53 yards on just seven carries with a 3-yard touchdown. … Brevyn Ketter rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 22 yards. … He finished the night with seven carries for 51 yards. … The Charleston defense allowed just 89 yards on 29 plays in the first half.

UP NEXT

Charleston now advances to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs and will host Newport (9-3) this Friday. The Greyhounds moved on with a 52-22 home victory against Quitman in the second round. Newport won a 50-14 matchup against Magnet Cove in the opening round of the playoffs.

THAT FIGURES

293: Yards gained by Charleston in the first half on 28 plays

100: Penalty yards on nine infractions from Charleston in the game