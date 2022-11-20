Christmas parades Nov. 26 in Springdale, Dec. 2 in Rogers

A year of planning goes into Christmas on the Creek in downtown Springdale. That's why it's always such a fun day.

Starting with a hot cocoa crawl at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 in Turnbow Park, the holiday tradition also features a Cycling Santas Bike Ride lining up at noon in Turnbow Park.

"The hot cocoa crawl and the Cycling Santas are always a highlight, and we have an incredible Holiday Market on Mill Street this year," begins Jill Dabbs of Downtown Springdale Alliance. "As downtown Springdale is continuing to grow, the crawl itself is also growing with those businesses." She adds that the holiday market held at Mill Street, Shiloh Square and Turnbow Park has also grown.

Live music from Mariachi Los Potrillos begins at 11:30 a.m., Troubaduo plays at 2 p.m., and Asher & Company wrap it up at 4:30 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and other fun Christmas characters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History on Johnson Avenue. Tree lighting and caroling starts at 5:30 p.m. in Turnbow Park. All of the festivities culminate with the Christmas Parade of the Ozarks hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks starting at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue. Dabbs says that Springdale Public Schools will have a live broadcast of the parade on their YouTube page.

"It is really fun," Dabb says of Christmas on the Creek. "I've already checked the long-term weather forecast, and it looks really good. When that happens, we really start getting excited about it."

The Festival of Wreaths starts on Nov. 23. The wreaths will be hung and ready for sponsors to decorate on a first-come first-serve basis in Turnbow Park. Decorations should be complete by Nov. 28.

"The Festival of Wreaths is an opportunity for businesses, individuals, families, nonprofits, to take part in decking the halls of downtown Springdale," says Dabbs. "Those wreaths will also be available for purchase [and] these proceeds go to help support events like Christmas on the Creek."

Find out more at www.downtownspringdale.org.

Bentonville

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

• "The Nutcracker" -- The classic ballet is presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 1 & 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. Tickets are $25-$35 at nwaballet.com/the-nutcracker.

Eureka Springs

• Holiday Window Decorating Contest -- Voting began on Nov. 14 for the favorite shop window in downtown Eureka Springs. Winner will be announced Dec. 10 at Basin Spring Park. Vote at christmasineureka.com/holiday-window-decorating-contest.

• Drive-Through Light Display -- Starts on Nov. 24 at the Great Passion Play and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Road. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Opens Nov. 27. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5, kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display

• 54th Annual Silver Tea -- The Crescent Hotel is transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the annual tea with silver trays full of tea cookies and sandwiches from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Donations accepted with proceeds benefiting a local charity. 253-9766.

Fayetteville

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 with an open house with drinks and snacks. The market will run through Dec. 18. Winter workshops available through Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville Square.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville on the following dates to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates will be: Nov. 18, 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears, and anything that sparkles and jingles is highly encouraged. 5K begins at 9 a.m.Dec. 17, and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. Light snacks are included the morning of the race. No pets please. bgozarks.org

• Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" -- Returns to Walton Arts Center and feature Canada's premiere ballet company, a cast of local children and Tchaikovsky's memorable score. Performances are 7 p.m Nov. 25; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 26; and 2 p.m. Nov. 27. Tickets are $20-$53 at waltonartscenter.org.

• Martina McBride's Joy of Christmas Tour -- Country music star Martina McBride will bring her annual The Joy of Christmas Tour to the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets are $99-$149 at waltonartscenter.org.

• Million Dollar Quartet Christmas -- A Christmas musical involving the past, present and future with actors portraying Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center. Tickets $32-$62 at waltonartscenter.org

• The Swingles: Together for the Holidays -- London-based acappella group The Swingles brings their holiday tour to the Walton Arts Center at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

• The Snowman: A Family Concert --The tradition continues! Join in for a special screening of "The Snowman," based on Raymond Briggs' classic children's book, with the original score performed live by SoNA. Following the screening, Music Director Paul Haas will lead the audience in a sing-along of holiday favorites. 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

Fort Smith

• Mannheim Steamroller -- Performance at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St. Tickets $51.50-$96.50 at Ticket Master.

• Ice Skating Rink -- A soft opening of the Community Rescue Mission synthetic ice skating rink starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Rink will be open through Jan. 2. More information at fortsmithiceskating.com.

• Festival of Trees -- Participants may buy "votes" for their favorite Christmas tree(s) in the Bakery District at 70 S. Seventh St. through Nov. 28. A drawing will be held on Dec. 18 to see who wins the trees. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fort Smith. Money raised is used to help various youth organizations. fortsmithoptimist.com.

• Tree Lighting -- Keep Fort Smith Beautiful hosts a tree lighting ceremony complete with carolers and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 in Cisterna Park, 1001 Garrison Ave.

• The Joy of Christmas -- The Fort Smith Symphony performs holiday favorites such as "Sleigh Ride," "We Three Kings," "The Nutcracker," "Amazing Grace" and more at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. Tickets are $25-$45.

• Christmas Parade -- Hosted by by Bonneville House, Clayton House, and Fort Smith Museum of History, the parade starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 around Garrison and Rogers avenues. There will be a hot chocolate, cookie and candy cane booth available. Applications to participate in the parade will be accepted until Nov. 30. More information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

• Western Arkansas Ballet presents its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at 1 & 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Glass Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults available at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

• Western Arkansas Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children/students at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

• Story with Santa -- Santa will tell a story and be available for photos. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bookish, 70 S. Seventh St. bookishfs.com

• The Christmas Party with Allison Grace Kyrouac -- A Christmas party for everyone starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Admission $5, free for children 12 and younger at The Maple Room Pub, 70 S. Seventh St. bakeryfs.com.

Rogers

• The Victory Film Series -- "It's A Wonderful Life," 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets are $10-$15 at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

• Rogers Christmas Parade -- The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the parade beginning at Fifth and Poplar streets through downtown on First and Walnut Streets. 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Chad and Wendy Kumpe will be grand marshals.

Holiday Open House -- The Rogers Historical Museum is once again hosting its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. This year's theme is "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." This free event features guided tours of the 1895 Hawkins House featuring Clement Moore's 1822 poem and a look at how families in early Rogers celebrated the season at home. There will also be holiday crafts and refreshments, and of course Santa Claus will be at the museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Springdale

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities available. Tickets are$12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

Van Buren

• "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Jr." -- A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children and $12 for groups. Information at csafortsmith.org/rudolph-jr-tickets.

• Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

• Holiday Express Pajama Train -- A train ride from Van Buren to Rudy with on-board caroling and letters to Santa on the train and then cookies, hot cocoa and Santa at the depot. Various times Dec. 2-7. See vanburen.org/vanburenchristmas for more details.

Have an event for the our Christmas list? Send it to ourtown@nwaonline.com.

Shops in downtown Eureka Springs are aglow with Christmas decorations. Voting began on Nov. 14 for the favorite shop window downtown, and the winner will be announced Dec. 10 at Basin Spring Park. Vote at christmasineureka.com/holiday-window-decorating-contest. (Courtesy Photo/Troy Jarrell, G6M Productions)



Visitors gather last year around a large, live Christmas tree as it is lighted for the first time during the Christmas on the Creek celebration in downtown Springdale. This year's event is Nov. 26. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)

