Agencies set Thanksgiving closings

Several local offices announced their closing schedules in observance of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas office and senior centers will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will continue to take dialysis patients to their appointments.

The state Capitol Offices and all state buildings will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Hospital announces safety grade

The national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Fall of 2022 were revealed on Nov. 16, and Jefferson Regional Medical Center received a "B" rating, according to a news release.

Using evidence-based measures, Leapfrog, a national non-profit watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade twice a year to nearly 3,000 hospitals based on how well they protect patients from accidents, medical errors, injuries and infections, according to the release.

"Jefferson Regional is among 28% of participating hospitals that received a 'B' rating, and continues to work diligently to continue improving these measures every year. We are extremely proud of the Jefferson Regional team for continuing to make the safety of our patients our number one priority," according to the release.

Blue & You Fitness Challenge set

Group registration is under way now for the Blue and You Fitness Challenge.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Department of Human Services host the free competition. The goal is to improve participants' fitness levels as well as their overall well-being, according to a news release.

Teams are encouraged to be more active and take part in healthy behaviors, including: getting plenty of sleep, drinking 8 glasses of water each day, stretching, volunteering, meditating/relaxing.

Any group can form a team. Groups can register their team at https://blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com/ through Jan. 25. Then Feb. 1-28, friends and co-workers can sign up to join a team. The Challenge runs March 1 through May 31.

UAPB board sets new election dates

The recent online election for the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Board of Directors was compromised. The problem was only with the web link. The paper ballots were fine, according to a news release.

Officials emailed a new online ballot to qualifying members Nov. 16 and it will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. If participants are unable to locate a ballot, they should check their junk or spam folder.

Current dues paying members who originally used the electronic ballot to vote must vote again. Individuals who received paper ballots do not have to vote again. They simply have more time to return their ballots.

Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, (870) 536.2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.