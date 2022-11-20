North Little Rock notebook: District reports on index, grades

District reports on index, grades

The North Little Rock School District made a presentation on the Every Student Succeeds Act index scores and school letter grades to the North Little Rock School Board on Thursday.

The report by Yaa Appiah-McNulty, the district's coordinator of accountability, assessment and data management, showed:

• Ten of 13 schools increased their Every Student Succeeds Act school index: Amboy, Crestwood, Indian Hills, Lakewood, Meadow Park, Ridge Road and Seventh Street elementary schools; North Little Rock Middle School 6th Grade Campus; North Little Rock High School; and the Center of Excellence.

• Three of 13 schools showed a decrease in their school index scores: Boone Park and Glenview, both elementary schools, and the North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus.

• One of 13 schools received a B: Crestwood Elementary School.

• Two of 13 schools got a C: Lakewood Elementary School and the Center of Excellence.

• Six of 13 schools got a D letter grade: Indian Hills, Meadow Park and Ridge Road elementary school; the North Little Rock Middle School 6th Grade Campus and the North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus; and North Little Rock High School.

• Four of 13 schools received an F letter grade: Amboy, Boone Park, Glenview and Seventh Street elementary schools.

The report is available at https://bit.ly/3tGjjCX.

Thea Foundation scholarships open

The North Little Rock-based Thea Foundation is accepting applications from high school seniors statewide for college scholarships.

More than $200,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 36 students across the state in five different categories: performing arts, visual arts, fashion design, film making and creative writing. Deadlines for submissions begin in January, but students can register before then by visiting theafoundation.org/scholarships.

The Thea Foundation's mission is to advocate the importance of the arts in the development of the state's youths.

Christmas parade to be held Dec. 4

The 2022 North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 4. The theme for the parade is "Beloved Christmas Characters."

The parade will begin at Pershing Boulevard, head south on Main Street and end at Washington Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for viewing along Main Street. The parade will also go by Argenta Plaza at 510 Main St., where North Little Rock has set up its 38-foot Christmas tree.

There will be floats, marching groups, decorated cars and trucks, school groups, pageant winners, equestrian riders and a Santa Claus.

All clubs, organizations, schools, churches and businesses can participate in the parade. Entries must have entertainment appeal and be costumed or decorated, according to the city. "No Santas, please, since North Little Rock will have one Santa at the conclusion of the parade," the city says.

The deadline to return entry forms is Nov. 28.

Additional information, including rules for participants and the registration form, is available at: https://bit.ly/3gmqWeI.

The Christmas parade is sponsored by the North Little Rock Sertoma Club, city of North Little Rock and the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.