ARKANSAS A-Z: Election drama rampant in 1880s, 1890s Plumerville

For the past year, political commentators have assured their listeners that American society is more polarized now than at any time prior to the Civil War. But most people forget about the violence of the 1880s and 1890s, when conservative Democrats in Arkansas sought to reassert their cultural and political dominance after a period of interracial Republican rule. In the Conway County community of Plumerville, actions such as voter intimidation and the theft of ballot boxes were flagrant and seemingly condoned by public officials, but the violence became more widely known after the assassination of a congressional candidate, John Clayton.

Starting in the 1870s, changes in Conway County began to shift the balance of power, including the influx of large numbers of migrants from east of the Mississippi River. The percentage of Blacks in the county had grown from less than 7% before the war to more than 39% by 1890, becoming a vital voting bloc for the Republicans.

Most of the "colored vote" came from residents in Howard Township — composed of Plumerville and Menifee — who worked in the cotton fields. The growing power of the Black vote sparked backlash. A prominent Black legislator, the Rev. G.E. Trower, was forced at gunpoint from a train in 1887 as it arrived in Plumerville and was driven from the county.

Also during this period, two significant agrarian movements, the Agricultural Wheel and the Brothers of Freedom, served to gather the isolated hill farmers into functional political organizations. The two organizations held a statewide merger meeting in Springfield in December 1884. These groups somewhat aligned themselves with local Republicans (and later formed a fusion ticket in 1888).

The federal election of 1888 was heavily contested and has been ranked as one of the most fraudulent in Arkansas history. That year, John Middleton Clayton, brother of former governor Powell Clayton, ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress against incumbent Democrat Clifton R. Breckinridge, who represented Arkansas' second district. Clayton lost the election by a narrow margin of 846 out of more than 34,000 votes cast, but accusations of voter fraud and ballot box theft were rampant.

More violence followed the election. George Earl Bentley of Morrilton was seen in the company of a Pinkerton Agency private detective, Albert Wood, and was feared to be "turning" with regard to a stolen ballot box. The next day — Nov. 27, 1888 — Oliver T. Bentley, a deputy sheriff (and chief suspect in the ballot box theft), killed his brother George by "accidentally shooting him five times." Federal, state and local authorities investigated many murders like this one, but no charges were brought. John Clayton himself traveled to Plumerville to look into matters and was assassinated there on Jan. 29, 1889.

The Pinkerton Agency, employed by the Clayton family, was employed to investigate Clayton's murder. One of their local hires, a Black man named Joseph W. Smith, was, on March 30, 1889, accosted by three men and shot and killed one mile north of Plumerville. Later, an official of the state Republican Party was mauled and caned at the railroad depot when he arrived in Morrilton. A federal election official, Charles Wahl, was nearly killed when a would-be assassin's bullet tore through his ear during a Dec. 16, 1889, poker game in the office of Plumerville dentist Dr. Benjamin White. No one was ever found guilty of Clayton's murder, but in 1890, the U.S. House of Representatives voted that Clayton had indeed won the election in 1888 and declared the congressional seat vacant on account of Clayton's death.

The federal election later that year drew national attention, and mounted riflemen from the old militia in Center Ridge came to Plumerville to ensure fairness. Armed militiamen marched "two by two" into town as the voting ended. Ballot boxes were protected, and the Republican candidate, Isom P. Langley, carried Conway County. Statewide totals, however, went to the Democrats, and their full control of statewide politics was firmly established for decades to come.

The racial oppression and the dire circumstances faced by many Black families after this election prompted much interest in the "Back to Africa" movement — emigration to the Republic of Liberia in western Africa. More than 1,500 people from south Conway County made application to the American Colonization Society for relocation. Almost one in five Black families in Conway County made the application. From 1890 to 1892, more applications for Liberia were made in Arkansas than any other state, and more from Conway County than any other county in Arkansas.

— Larry Taylor

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.