Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

ABIZORA LLC 24/7 Quick Stop, 6010 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Nov. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food debris in handwashing sink. The handwashing sink and aids and devices may not be used for food preparation or utensil washing, or a service sink or in any other manner other than handwashing. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed paper cups stored on the floor. Paper products must be stored six inches above the floor to be in accordance to regulations. Observation: Observed counter top unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

AUDUBON SCHOOL, 2206 Ridgway Road. Date of inspection Nov. 15. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

SUBWAY, 5401 S. Olive St., Suite 400. Date of inspection Nov. 15. Observed food debris in handwashing (sink). The handwashing sink and aids and devices may not be used for food preparation or utensil washing, or a service sink or in any other manner other than handwashing. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

WALMART SUPERCENTER, deli/bakery, 5501 Olive St. Date of inspection Nov. 15. The temperature of the automatic dishwasher did not reach the temperature to properly sanitize the dishes. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F).

GO DUCKIN LLC, 10501 U.S. Highway 63. Date of f0llow-up inspection Nov. 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Chicken (121 degrees F) in the hot box is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was reheated in the fryers to 168 degrees F. Sliced cheese (43 and 45 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Walk in cooler ceiling and fans are visibly unclean and need to be cleaned. Vent hood is visibly soiled and needs to be cleaned.

A AND S QUICK MART, 1416 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 10. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Two compartment sink noted in establishment. Three compartment sink needed to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

BIG J'S LLC, 5 La Salle Cove. Date of inspection Nov. 10. Observation: Establishment needs test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.