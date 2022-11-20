Fort Smith Regional Art Museum prepares for 75th anniversary in 2023 with new interim director

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 75th anniversary of the museum's creation and the 10th anniversary of moving to 1601 Rogers Ave. And there are events planned throughout the year to celebrate.

But the museum will be going through all these 75th anniversary preparations with a new interim director; the previous director, Lou Meluso, announced his quick retirement in October due to personal reasons.

"On behalf of the board at RAM, I want to express our appreciation for the vision and work of Lou Meluso and wish him well in his retirement," Board President Jackie Krutsch says. "Lou brought his extensive national museum experience to RAM. His talent helped to elevate our museum to a whole new level. Under his leadership, RAM's offerings grew in sophistication and diversity, setting the stage for the future. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th year, we know that the work of individuals like Lou Meluso will carry RAM forward for the next 75 years."

The museum's interim director is Georgia Hale, the previous provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith before retiring in June.

Hale says she is new to the museum board, and being interim director gives her the opportunity to learn more about what happens at the museum in order for her to be a better advocate for it.

The museum was created in 1948 by the Arkansas Association of University Women and moved to the historic Vaughn-Schaap House in 1968.

Julie Moncrief, the museum's development director, says the museum board realized in 2009 it was time for the organization to become a museum that meets national museum standards, so it renovated the former Superior Federal Bank donated by Arvest Bank and moved there in January 2013.

The museum has renovated and expanded several times in the past decade, currently hosting six galleries across its three floors. It will kick off its 75th anniversary in January with a Pablo Picasso ceramic collection in the main gallery, along with "Art Center to Museum: The Last 75 Years" and "The RAM Permanent Collection: 75 Years" in the second floor galleries.

The ground floor of the museum displays a permanent collection of porcelain sculptures and pottery, as well as exhibitions from area schools. Student art exhibitions for 2023 include Southside High School of Fort Smith and Rena Elementary School of Van Buren.

Other events planned throughout the year include the museum's 75th anniversary gala, "Evening in Paris," as well as a community scavenger hunt, art camps and a block party, concluding with a family day where the museum will bury a time capsule that won't be opened for another 75 years.

"We're trying to do the biggest and the best of all the things that we normally do," Moncrief says.

The museum will also continue with its regular programs, which include a monthly paint and sip, RAM Sketch on Zoom and Facebook Live on Tuesday, Drop in and Draw on Thursday and make-and-take art called RAM Saturday. The in-person programs mostly take place in the museum's community studio/classroom, which is also on the ground floor.

Moncrief says the museum wants to be as accessible to the community as possible, especially since this year they became the official caretakers for local artist John Bell Jr.'s work.

Bell is one of the city's most notable artists, creating historic landscapes of the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma. Bell was also a huge advocate of accessibility for people with disabilities throughout his life, as he had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.

Moncrief says Hale will likely be the museum director for at least six months as the board evaluates what challenges and opportunities they want to face next. She says the community has been and continues to be very supportive of the RAM and all it's accomplished over 75 years.

"We couldn't make it without them," she says.