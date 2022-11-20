Fundraising guild lauds active philanthropists





Some of Central Arkansas' most active philanthropists were honored by the Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals during a luncheon on National Philanthropy Day 2022, Nov. 9, in Robinson Center's William Grant Still Ballroom.

Fred Scarborough, executive vice president/chief communications and development officer of Arkansas Children's Hospital and president of the Arkansas Children's Foundation, was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Junior League of Little Rock was presented with the President's Award. And Sherri Jones, director of annual giving for the Arkansas Foodbank, was recognized as Outstanding Fundraising Professional.

Other honorees were:

• Outstanding Philanthropists: Kim and Chris Fowler

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers: William and Christy Clark

• Outstanding Volunteer Organization: Rotary Club of Conway

• Outstanding Volunteer Youth Fundraiser: Michael Jordan

• Outstanding Volunteer Youth Organization: Champions of Hope

• Outstanding Corporation: Arkansas Farm Bureau

• Outstanding Foundation: The Ross Foundation

• Outstanding Fundraising Youth Professional: Emily Piechocki

Award recipients were nominated for recognition based on their efforts to fund charitable causes around the state. There are about 30,000 members in the national Association of Fundraising Professionals, which focuses on advocacy, research, education and certification of fundraising professionals. The Arkansas chapter, one of 222 in the country, was founded in 1981.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



