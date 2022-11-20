FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Stones In His Pockets’ at T2

Nov. 20 (Sunday)

Family Day -- Fashion Forward, noon-4 p.m., museum wide at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Apple Butter Tasting -- 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. bellavistamuseum.org, 855-2335.

An Afternoon with the Composer -- Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Defeayo Marsalis In Concert -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Nov. 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Thanksgiving Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 23 & 25, Durand/Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "Vivo," 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Double-Feature Matinee -- 2-6 p.m., Young Adult Area at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Books on Main -- "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 22 (Tuesday)

School's Out Movies -- "Lightyear," 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Line of Sight" by James Queally, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 23 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "Minions: The Rise of Gru," 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Double-Feature Matinee -- 2-6 p.m., Young Adult Area at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 25 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 26 (Saturday)

Native American Heritage Month Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "It's A Wonderful Life," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$15. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Nov. 27 (Sunday)

Author Talk -- With Crescent Dragonwagon, author of "Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread" and "Will It Be Okay?," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Circle -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

