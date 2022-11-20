Holiday variety show set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is gearing up for its first holiday variety show, "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special."

The production will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St.

"The holiday production will induce feelings of nostalgia, reminding viewers of TV holiday specials and precious memories," director Lindsey Collins said in a news release. "Guests can expect singing, dancing, story-telling, and loads of family fun."

"Miracle on Main" will showcase performers from across Southeast Arkansas.

"In addition to the magic of theater, families can expect to see Santa stop by for photo opportunities," according to the release.

Kayla Earnest, gallery and theater assistant at The ARTSpace on Main, is working with the youngest cast members of the production.

"Any time I get to work with kids is fun for me, so getting to work with them, especially during the holidays, makes the fun even more exciting. And this community is full of fun and awesome kids," Earnest said.

Collins will direct. Assistant directors are Earnest, Joel Anderson, Bethany Gere and Portia Jones.

"Everything Christmas is magical to me, so I am excited to help bring a little bit of that holiday magic to the city," said Jones, the special projects coordinator for Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation. "With such a diverse and talented cast, I know Pine Bluff is in for a treat!"

The performance will feature several individual performers from the ASC theater family, as well as a variety of area groups and organizations, including Bluff City Dancers, Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory, The Vibe, and White Hall High School's drama class.

"This holiday variety show will definitely put you in the perfect mood for the holiday season," said Gere.

Miracle on Main will be limited in seating and tickets are available now at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375. Tickets are $20 each, and children under the age of 3 are admitted free (no seat provided, must sit in parent's lap).