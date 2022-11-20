Sections
PUPS (AND CATS) ON PARADE

Humane Society reunion includes pet runway

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:14 a.m.
Paula and Ricky Hearne, Jan Foster, Phil Dively and Heath and Cheryl Hearne on 11/12/2022 at Reigning Cats and Dogs held at Next Level Events (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Reigning Cats & Dogs: Reunion brought together supporters of the Pulaski County Humane Society in person on Nov. 12 at Next Level events after a two-year absence.

The evening began with a champagne preview for sponsors with music by the David Higginbotham Jazz Trio and a chance to bid on silent-auction items. A favorite part of the evening was watching pets and future pets parade down the runway. There were two dogs and a cat that had found their permanent homes and four dogs that were adoptable.

Ashley King and Adam Bledsoe served as emcees for the event, which also had a wine pull and live auction that included a one-hour ride in an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which was parked outside the venue.

Debbie Howell and Julie Austin served as event co-chairwomen. Money raised during the evening goes toward the society's Emergency Medical Fund.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: Reigning Cats & Dogs: Reunion 2022



















