Business news in brief

Jiffy Lube opens in Centerton

Jiffy Lube has opened a service center at 1812 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. The new center is owned and operated by Stonebriar Auto Services and offers services including tires, brakes, batteries, alignments and oil changes. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.

Washington Regional earns A for safety

Washington Regional Medical Center has received an A in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction recognizes Washington Regional's achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error while in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization.

Mercy Hospitals get top safety grade

Mercy Hospitals in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas received an A in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The grading system is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public at HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Grades are updated in the fall and spring.

