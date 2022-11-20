LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Financing approved for new police vehicles | Board OKs legal defense pool for ‘23

Financing pursued for police vehicles

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved an ordinance Tuesday for the city to pursue short-term financing of $7.4 million to bankroll the purchase of 103 police vehicles.

At the same meeting, a separate resolution sponsored by at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris related to police vehicles failed to get the eight votes needed for it to be placed on the agenda.

Kumpuris' resolution would have directed the city manager to examine costs associated with buying 50 patrol cars every year for the next three years and prepare a 2023 budget accordingly.

Insurance pool for litigation OK'd

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved entering into a 2023 litigation insurance pool administered by the Arkansas Municipal League for approximately $478,000.

The ordinance was approved in a voice vote, despite concerns raised by at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris.

Kumpuris referred to the episode last year in which the Municipal League negotiated a contentious settlement between the city, two former officers and the estate of Bradley Blackshire, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2019.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter objected to the way the settlement agreement was handled at the time.

City board members later adopted an ordinance that said the city manager's unilateral authority to make payments or enter into contracts did not extend to legal settlements.

On Tuesday, referring to the Municipal League, Kumpuris said, "I don't think they've served us well. ... The last time we employed them specifically, they disregarded the city attorney. They disrespected the city attorney. They disrespected this board."

City Manager Bruce Moore said it was impossible to obtain an alternative legal-defense arrangement before Jan. 1, to which Kumpuris responded that "we're in the same box we're always in -- we're gonna have to approve this 'cause we have to have coverage in a month. But I don't think they served us well."

Special session of board rescheduled

An executive session for the Little Rock Board of Directors to discuss appointments to the Little Rock Port Authority as well as the city's Sustainability Commission has been deferred until Dec. 6 after it was originally scheduled for Tuesday's city board meeting.

The board is expected to appoint one individual to each body.

Port Authority board chairman Joe Bailey's term expired in July, according to the city's website.

Entertainment zone receives extension

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a 13-week extension for the Third Street Temporary Entertainment District at the request of the Third Street Merchants Association.

The entertainment district, which was originally approved in July 2021, will continue through Feb. 14, 2023, with hours set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The resolution was approved as part of the board's consent agenda.